Maxine Peake appointed honorary professor

Image caption Maxine Peake said she was "thrilled" to accept the honorary professorship

Maxine Peake has been appointed an honorary professor of literature and performance by the University of Manchester.

The actress said she was "thrilled" to be part of the "education of our next generation of creative minds".

"I'm looking forward to working with the students and hope to learn alongside them and see what we can achieve together," she said.

Bolton-born Peake won critical acclaim for her recent work on Black Mirror.

Her previous credits also include The Theory of Everything, Shameless, Dinnerladies and Three Girls.

Professor Alessandro Schiesaro, head of Manchester University's School of Arts, Languages and Cultures, described her as an "icon".

He praised the "vast experience" she had gained throughout a "brilliant career".

Peake recently joined the cast of an upcoming period drama about the Peterloo Massacre, directed by multi-award winning British director Mike Leigh.