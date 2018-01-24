Image caption The ambulance service called police to Somerton Avenue in Wythenshawe

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a toddler died in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to reports a 22-month-old girl was having a medical episode in Somerton Avenue in Wythenshawe at 13:50 GMT on Sunday.

The girl later died in hospital and a post-mortem revealed she had unexplained injuries, Greater Manchester Police said.

A woman, 34, and man, 28, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.

They remain in custody for questioning.

Det Ch Insp Colin Larkin said the toddler's death "is truly heart-breaking" and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.