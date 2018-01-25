Image caption The university will offer sport, media and business courses, say UA92

Former England star Gary Neville has revised plans for a university and scrapped a 20-storey student village after residents' criticisms.

The new university is part of a £170m revamp of Stretford, Greater Manchester by University Academy '92 (UA92).

The Stretford Masterplan is being led by the ex-Manchester United captain, his brother Phil and former team-mates Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes.

A resident said UA92's new "lower and less dense" plans were a "compromise".

Image copyright Google Image caption Part of Stretford Mall will be demolished and redeveloped under the scheme

Image copyright Google Image caption Grade II listed art deco Essoldo cinema will be incorporated into the regeneration scheme

If approved by councillors, the university will offer sport, media and business courses and be part of Lancaster University in partnership with Trafford Council and Trafford College.

UA92 said it could cater for 6,500 students by 2028.

"Low rise" student accommodation, new homes and leisure facilities are also part of the Class of 92's masterplan.

The main campus will be on the former Kellogg's building in Talbot Road.

Part of Stretford Mall will be demolished and redeveloped and the former Grade II listed art deco Essoldo cinema in Chester Road will be included in the regeneration scheme.

Responses from the consultation included a lack of "enhanced evening economy" in Stretford as well as poor quality of the physical environment and vacant buildings.

A 20-storey "ugly tower block" with 1,700 beds criticised for being "intrusive" and an "eyesore" has been dropped in the revised plans.

Stretford resident Philippa Hartley said it was "probably an acceptable compromise" but plans were still "murky" and there are concerns about the integration of "a huge transient population".

Trafford Council said it was committed to "ongoing engagement" but the redevelopment would "drive economic growth".

The authority is considering the plans on Monday.

Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs's £200m plans to redevelop part of Jackson's Row in Manchester also had to be revised after criticism from conservationists.

The Class of 92 players bought Salford City FC in 2014.