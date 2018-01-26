Image copyright Google Image caption Greater Manchester Police said Ms Wilson died in hospital in May 2010

A man has been arrested on suspicion of being responsible for the death of a woman, who died of a morphine overdose eight years ago.

Rebecca Wilson, 28, died in hospital in Stockport in May 2010 and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by neglect, police said.

The Crown Prosecution Service decided to take no further action against him.

A 37-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault, relating to a separate investigation into two attacks on a 31-year-old woman - an assault in 2014 and a rape in 2017.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Det Sgt Paul Rees said although "a lot of time" had passed since Ms Wilson's death, "we haven't stopped investigating and due to new information that we have received, we have been able to progress".