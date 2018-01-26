Image copyright GMP Image caption Ella-Rose Clover's mother described her as "the funniest, cheekiest and most lovable little girl"

The mother of a toddler who died of unexplained injuries says the family has been "broken beyond words".

Police said 22-month-old Ella-Rose Clove suffered "a medical episode" in Somerton Avenue in Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester, on Sunday afternoon. She later died in hospital.

Detectives are still holding two people on suspicion of murder.

Ella-Rose's mother Pagan Clover said the toddler was "the most loveable little girl".

In a statement released through Greater Manchester Police she said: "Mine, my family and friends' world has been torn apart by the loss of our beautiful Ella-Rose.

"Ella was the funniest, cheekiest and most lovable little girl and none of our lives will ever be the same again."

A woman, 34, and man, 28, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday and remain in custody for questioning.