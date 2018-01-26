Manchester

Wigan body find: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

  • 26 January 2018

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in Wigan.

Greater Manchester Police said officers found the man dead at a house in Levens Place, Ince, at about 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in hospital receiving treatment for an unrelated matter.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.

Det Sgt Dave Johnston, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "The man's family have been informed and we are supporting them as they deal with this heartbreaking news."

