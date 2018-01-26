Image copyright Neil Barrett Image caption Olivia Edohasim died at the scene of the crash

A doctor who drove at twice the speed limit and ignored a red light moments before a crash which killed his nine-year-old daughter has been jailed.

Chizoro Edohasim was convicted last month at Manchester Crown Court of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taking his daughter Olivia to a maths class when he crashed in Altrincham, Greater Manchester in May 2016. She died at the scene and her sister, aged 11, needed surgery.

Edohasim was sentenced to four years.

Judge Stuart Driver told Edohasim he performed a "deliberate dangerous manoeuvre" by overtaking when unsafe to do so.

He added there were a number of mitigating features but said the offence was so serious only an "immediate prison term was appropriate".

'Lunatic driver'

Simon Russell Flint QC, defending, said his client would "continue to suffer, whatever the sentence imposed by the court, long after that sentence has expired".

He added not a moment had passed since the day of the crash that Edohasim "hasn't thought of what happened".

The medical research doctor is likely to be suspended by the General Medical Council (GMC).

Earlier in the hearing, driver Nicholas Gee told the court Edohasim, of Huntspill Road, Altrincham, was driving like a "lunatic" as he headed towards him in a "reckless and suicidal" way.

Mr Gee said he had to make an emergency stop to avoid a head-on crash when the medic overtook two cars.

Sol Diaz, who was walking along the road, told the jury oncoming cars had to pull on to the pavement to get out of the way.

The court was told Edohasim was driving at 59mph in a 30mph zone when his car went through a red light and hit a wall.