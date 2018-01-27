Image caption The ambulance service called police to Somerton Avenue in Wythenshawe

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a toddler in Manchester.

The 22-month-old girl died in hospital after police were called to reports of a child suffering a medical episode in Somerton Avenue, Wythenshawe, on 21 January.

A post-mortem examination later revealed unexplained injuries.

Michael Wild, 28, of Somerton Avenue, is due to appear before magistrates in Manchester later.

A 34-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday has been released pending further inquiries.