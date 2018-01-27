Maghull shotgun fired at home in 'targeted' shooting
A shotgun was fired at the windows of a Merseyside home in what detectives are treating as a "targeted" shooting.
The gun was fired at the house in Parkbourne, Maghull, at about 20:40 GMT on Friday.
Armed police attended and cordoned off the street, while officers began house-to-house inquiries.
Nobody was injured and a forensic investigation is continuing, with officers appealing for anyone with information to contact police.