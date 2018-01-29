Image copyright Google Image caption Exchange Square in Manchester is well-known for its nightlife

A woman was raped whilst walking through Manchester city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

After leaving a bar in The Printworks at about 03:00 GMT, she headed to nearby Exchange Square.

The woman, who is in her 20s, told police she then heard someone shout over to her: "Where you at?"

Two men, described as white, in their 30s and speaking with local accents, then allegedly assaulted her.

Det Sgt Nicole Charlton, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "We've got a full team of officers working to get this woman answers, thanks to her courageous actions to raise the alarm.

"I cannot stress the severity of what has happened."

Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the area.