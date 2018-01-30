Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chris Parker was interviewed by reporters in the aftermath of the attack

A homeless man who stole from victims of the Manchester Arena bomb attack has been jailed.

Chris Parker, 33, was initially hailed as a hero after claiming he helped the injured, but CCTV showed him in the arena foyer, stealing from victims.

He had previously admitted stealing a purse and a mobile phone from two victims at Manchester Crown Court.

Jailing him for four years and three months, a judge told Parker: "You were not the hero you pretended to be."

Judge David Hernandez added: "You were just a common thief."

Parker pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and one of fraud after admitting using a debit card from the stolen purse.

The judge said: "You stole from people who were seriously injured at a time when others were either dead or dying.

"It is hard to contemplate a more reprehensible set of circumstances."

Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May, killing 22 people and injuring many more.

CCTV footage played in court showed Parker leaning over injured survivor Pauline Healey and taking her handbag to steal her purse, as her teenage granddaughter lay dying nearby.

He also stole a mobile phone from a 14-year-old girl who was seriously hurt in the blast.

In a victim personal statement, the teenager's mother said the theft was "yet another blow as to how despicable people could be".

Prosecutor Louise Brandon said the girl's phone rang a number of times as people tried to contact her, but Parker terminated one call with an automatic return text message which read: "Sorry I can't talk right now."

The footage showed paramedics and police trying to resuscitate victims nearby as Parker stole the purse and phone.

Hours later, Parker was using Mrs Healey's bank card at a local McDonald's restaurant.

Supt Chris Hill, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "No matter what personal circumstances you might find yourself in, to steal from injured and terrified innocent people is deplorable.

"Parker exploited these people when they were at their most vulnerable and needed the help of those around them."

The judge told Parker he will serve half his sentence in custody before being released on licence.

He also banned him from Manchester city centre for 10 years.

When the story of Parker's "heroism" was originally reported, an appeal on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe raised £52,000.

A spokesman for GoFundMe said Parker will not receive the money and it will be returned to the donors.