Manchester

Bacup murder inquiry after body found in stream

  • 31 January 2018
Deansgreave Road Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to the stream off Deansgreave Road in Bacup

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 31-year-old man was found in a stream in Lancashire.

The body was discovered after police were called by the ambulance service to the stream off Deansgreave Road in Bacup, at about 10:15 GMT on Tuesday.

He was later identified as Gary Roscoe, who lived in the town.

A 32-year-old man from Haslingden has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Lancashire Police said.

A force spokesman said the cause of Mr Roscoe's death had not been released pending the results of a post-mortem.

Det Supt Neil Ashton said inquiries were continuing and appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites