Image copyright PA Image caption The proposals also include public transport improvements and better cycling infrastructure

A workplace parking levy is one of a number of "solutions" being considered to reduce air pollution in Manchester.

The levy, which could see firms that supply employee parking spaces charged a fee, was included in draft proposals passed to the council's executive.

The government has asked councils to produce draft plans to improve air quality by March.

Backing the idea of a levy, Campaign for Better Transport (CfBT) said it would help tackle a "pollution crisis".

The UK has struggled to keep within EU limits on some pollutants, particularly nitrogen dioxide (NO2), which is produced by diesel engines and is linked to a range of respiratory diseases, including asthma.

Only six of the 43 regions of the UK are within NO2 limits.

'No plans'

The possible measures to combat the issue put forward for consideration by Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) also included:

incentives for greener vehicle use

switching public transport and freight to cleaner fuels

improved cycling and walking infrastructure

public transport improvements

Helen Smith from TfGM said: "No decisions have been taken on how best to clean up the air we all breathe in the shortest possible time."

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who is working on a separate congestion plan, said he had "no plans" for the levy.

CfBT said a similar workplace parking charge in Nottingham had "cut congestion, improved air quality and funded much better public transport".

Nottingham introduced the levy in 2012 and the annual charge for employers with more than 10 staff parking spaces is £402.

Manchester City Council's executive committee is due to consider the proposals on 7 February.