Image copyright GMP Image caption Emil Bell has been jailed for the murder of Sait Mboob

A teenager has been given a life sentence with a minimum of 17 years for murdering a man during an ongoing dispute between gangs.

Emil Bell, 17, of Morbone Close, Levenshulme, was named and convicted at Manchester Crown Court after the judge lifted reporting restrictions.

Sait Mboob, 18, was stabbed to death on 8 August last year following a fight on Crosshill Road, Moss Side.

The killing came amid rivalry between Manchester gangs, Bell's trial heard.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sait Mboob died in August after being stabbed

Bell was also sentenced to 10 years for three counts of section 18 assault, to run concurrently.