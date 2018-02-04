Stretford: Woman raped near supermarket
A woman has been raped close to a supermarket in Greater Manchester.
The victim, in her 40s, was stood outside the Tesco store on Chester Road in Stretford at about 06:30 GMT when she was approached by a man.
He led her to a nearby bench and raped her, police said.
The man is described as 5ft 6ins tall, Asian, of medium build with a short beard and black hair. He was wearing a black overcoat with dark jeans and a brown belt.
The woman is receiving support from specially-trained officers.
Det Sgt David Jones, of Greater Manchester Police's Trafford borough, said it was a "horrific attack".
"We have quite a detailed description of the man, so we are hoping that someone will have seen him in the area," he said.