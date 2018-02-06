Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fans received a free pack commemorating the anniversary containing a book and a pin

Manchester United fans have said it is "disrespectful" that memorial packs for the 60-year anniversary of the Munich air crash are being auctioned online.

The plane crash claimed the lives of 23 people, including eight players, after a refuelling stop on 6 February 1958.

Fans received a free pack commemorating the anniversary containing a book and a pin at the game on Saturday against Huddersfield Town.

Many took to social media to slam eBay sellers listing them at up to £250.

On Twitter, one said: "Making money from memorabilia about a tragedy where people lost lives, I would say yes it's is disrespectful."

Another wrote "Absolutely disgusting no respect".

One fan described it as "beyond contempt".

Seven of the players were killed immediately in the crash at Munich airport as they returned from a European Cup tie against Red Star Belgrade.

The club's rising star Duncan Edwards died 15 days later in hospital and manager Sir Matt Busby was so badly hurt he was given the last rites by a Roman Catholic priest.

Before kick-off at Saturday's match supporters observed a minute's silence to mark the disaster, while players wore black armbands.

Supporters paid their respects under the Munich plaque at the south-east corner of Old Trafford.

Later there will be a service inside the stadium, with a minute's silence at 15:04 GMT - the precise time of the crash.