Image copyright Google Image caption The Austin Mini Sky Rose and BMW crashed on St Helens Road

A man has been killed and two others seriously injured in a car crash in Leigh.

The collision happened on St Helens Road at about 16:55 GMT on Sunday and involved a blue and white Austin Mini Sky Rose and a white BMW.

The 64-year-old driver of the Mini suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passengers - a 32-year-old man and a 41-year-old man - were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene to speak with officers.

Greater Manchester Police said St Helens Road was closed for about five hours while investigation work was carried out.

PC Anthony Pye added: "We have specially trained officers supporting the families at this incredibly difficult time and my thoughts remain with them.

"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who has any information or dashcam footage to please contact police."

No arrests have been made.