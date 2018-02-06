Image copyright Google Image caption Police said two customers had decided "to scrap it out" over a 10p bargain at the Broadheath store

Two shoppers "wasted police time and public money" by fighting over discounted food at an Asda store.

Greater Manchester Police said officers rushed to the scene due to concerns about a serious injury, but found "only red faces and childish behaviour".

They were called to the supermarket in Broadheath, Greater Manchester, on Sunday by security staff.

A police spokesman said instead of acting civilly two customers had decided "to scrap it out".

He said it caused "unnecessary distress to other law-abiding staff and customers [and] several urgent calls to the police".

Though no-one was injured, crime reports were taken which would "engage some of our patrols for a lengthy period".

"If you choose to treat yourself to a cheap discounted bargain, please be respectful in doing so," he said.

"Don't fight over a 10p sandwich when trying to save some dough."

There were no arrests or charges following the fracas.