Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A workplace levy idea was being considered as part of a clean air plan

A workplace parking levy to reduce air pollution in Greater Manchester has been rejected by councillors.

The city council was considering the idea after the government asked for proposals to tackle air pollution.

A council meeting heard it could not be implemented across the area, even though a similar levy on firms in Nottingham was raising a lot of money.

Leader Richard Leese said a "dirty diesels" scrappage scheme was needed as the authority drafts a clean air plan.

He also said a timeframe for non-polluting vehicles was the answer.

Mr Leese said: "There was a view that it would only work if it covered the entirety of Greater Manchester. You couldn't implement it in some areas.

He said like a congestion charge, which was rejected in a 2008 referendum, it would only be considered "if the government forced it on us".

A similar levy had been rejected in 2007.