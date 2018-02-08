Murder arrest after woman found dead in Rochdale
- 8 February 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Rochdale.
The 47-year-old woman, who has not been named, was found at a property on Clement Royds Street on Wednesday afternoon, Greater Manchester Police said.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish how she died.
A 31-year-old man from Rochdale is in police custody for questioning by detectives.