Image copyright Google Image caption The 47-year-old woman was found at a property on Clement Royds Street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Rochdale.

The 47-year-old woman, who has not been named, was found at a property on Clement Royds Street on Wednesday afternoon, Greater Manchester Police said.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish how she died.

A 31-year-old man from Rochdale is in police custody for questioning by detectives.