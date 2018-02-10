Image copyright david dixon Image caption Trafford Council said it was the first public library authority in the UK to scrap book fines

Fines for late library books are being scrapped in Greater Manchester in an attempt to encourage more people to use the service.

Trafford Council said it was the first public library authority in the UK to scrap fines for late returns.

The local authority currently charges adults a penalty of 15p a day per late item.

It runs a total of 13 libraries across the borough. The fines are due to be cancelled from April.

The council said in a statement: "Trafford will become the first public library authority in the country to adopt this policy which sends a welcome message to our residents in Trafford that they will have access to a completely free library service.

"This decision will overcome evidence that suggests that this charge is off-putting for customers and help to see a further increase in usage of libraries across the borough".

Conservative leader of the council, Sean Anstee, tweeted: "Anything that removes barriers to joining and using the library is very welcome."