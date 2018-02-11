Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was approached by the suspect at about 14:00 GMT on Kincraig Close, Openshaw

A man attempted to rape a 10-year-old girl when she became separated from her friends, police have said.

The girl was approached by the suspect at about 14:00 GMT on Kincraig Close, Openshaw.

She managed to escape during the attempted assault and stopped a dog walker for help.

A search for the suspect, who Greater Manchester Police described as being of "Asian appearance" and in his 20s, has been launched.

The girl told further described the man as being slim and wearing a dark coat, police said.

Det Ch Insp James Riley said patrols had been stepped up in light of the "very upsetting" attack.

Police are speaking to witnesses and examining CCTV but are keen to hear from anyone with information.

Mr Riley said police had not received any other reports "of this nature" in the area over the weekend.

"With the help of this brave girl and the community we have a good description of the attacker and if anyone recognises it or recalls seeing a man matching that description in the area, then please call us," he said.