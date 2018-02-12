Image copyright Police handout Image caption Gary has not regained consciousness since he was punched

A bride-to-be whose dad was critically injured at her future groom's stag do in Manchester says she has been "unable to think about her wedding".

Gary, 58, from Somerset, was punched trying to break up a fight in the early hours of Sunday and suffered a serious head injury.

Daughter Amie, who did not want to give her surname, said: "I just want him to be able to walk me down the aisle."

She is appealing for information to help police find the culprits.

A 25-year-old man held on suspicion of affray has been released under investigation.

Greater Manchester Police said Gary and his friends had travelled to Manchester from Somerset for the stag do.

They intervened in a fight involving around 15 people outside the Printworks around 02:00 GMT.

It is believed Gary hit his head after being hit in the face. He was taken to hospital but has not regained consciousness.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption The proud father was on his future son-in-law's stag do

Amie, who is due to get married in four weeks, said: "I'm devastated. I haven't even been able to think about our wedding but I just hope he will still be there to walk me down the aisle and it can still go ahead."

Her hen do was taking place in Bristol when she got the call telling her what had happened.

She described her dad as "the funniest and hardest-working man you could ever meet".

A second man in his 20s was also taken to hospital for treatment to cuts and bruises.

A 32-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was also released under investigation.

Det Insp Mark Davis said Gary was hurt at a time when "a lot of people would be leaving bars and clubs".

He said: "This should have been a celebratory night out ahead of one of the biggest moments of his life."