Image copyright Google Image caption The man, who has not been formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene

A man who was hit by a lorry after seeing two police officers on patrol and running away has died, Greater Manchester Police said.

The accident in Rochdale town centre happened on Spotland Road at about 15:50 GMT on Monday.

The man, who has not been formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation has been launched and the force has referred the case to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.