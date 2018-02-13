Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Police want to speak to this man captured on CCTV

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the attempted rape of a 10-year-old girl in Manchester.

The girl became separated from friends and was led to wasteland near Kincraig Close, Openshaw, shortly after 14:00 GMT on Saturday.

She managed to escape and gave officers a detailed description of her attacker.

The picture shows a man who arrived in the area by tram on the Ashton line shortly before the incident.

He caught the tram at Edge Lane, arrived at Clayton Hall at 13.33 GMT and was caught on CCTV in the area before and after the incident.

Det Ch Insp Rebecca Boyce said: "If you see the man pictured, please do not approach him but contact us on on 0161 856 1146 straight away."