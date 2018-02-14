Image copyright Google Image caption Former publisher Hirst, Kidd and Rennie Ltd entered administration last year

A daily newspaper established more than 160 years ago has been relaunched online by a radio station that bought its publisher when it collapsed.

The Oldham Evening Chronicle closed and most of its 49 staff were made redundant when Hirst, Kidd and Rennie Ltd went into administration in August.

New owner Credible Media, which runs local radio station Revolution 96.2, hope to publish a print edition.

Oldham West and Royton MP Jim McMahon was "delighted" by the relaunch.

Credible Media has about 25 staff working on the radio station and the Chronicle at its office in Henshaw Street.

It has bought the rights to the former publisher's quarterly business magazine Business Edge which has started reprinting.

The Chronicle was established in 1854 before administrators KPMG were appointed in 2017.