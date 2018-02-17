Image caption Danielle Richardson, 24, was found stabbed in a building in Swan Street

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a flat following reports of a man jumping from a second storey window.

Danielle Richardson was found after a man jumped from a flat in Swan Street, Ancoats, Manchester, at about 07:40 GMT on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old woman from Oldham died from multiple stab wounds, police said.

Michael Marler, 37, of Brideoak Street, Oldham is due to appear at Manchester City Magistrates' Court later.

He has also been charged with attempted robbery, assault and causing damage to motor vehicles.