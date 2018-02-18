Image copyright Google Image caption The 19-year-old collided with a car on Ladbrooke Road in Ashton-under-Lyne

A teenage boy is in a critical condition after being thrown from his motorcycle in a crash.

The 19-year-old collided with a car on Ladbrooke Road in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester at 20:05 GMT on Saturday.

He was thrown along the carriageway, where he hit the rear of a parked car.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a critical condition. Police are appealing for dashcam footage.

No arrests have been made, police said.