Teenage motorcyclist critical after Tameside crash
A teenage boy is in a critical condition after being thrown from his motorcycle in a crash.
The 19-year-old collided with a car on Ladbrooke Road in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester at 20:05 GMT on Saturday.
He was thrown along the carriageway, where he hit the rear of a parked car.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a critical condition. Police are appealing for dashcam footage.
No arrests have been made, police said.