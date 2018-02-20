Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Metrolink passengers walk alongside tracks to reach Cornbrook

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has demanded urgent talks after major disruption to the Metrolink system.

Some trams remain suspended on the Bury line after "extensive" damage" led to all services being stopped in and out of the city centre on Monday afternoon.

Some people said they were stranded for more than an hour while others had to walk alongside tram tracks.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) has apologised to passengers for the inconvenience caused.

Image copyright TfGM Image caption Metrolink tickets are being accepted on buses

TfGM said engineers had fixed a separate overhead line issue at Deansgate but tram services between Bury and Queens Road are expected to be restored by "early afternoon".

Mr Burnham said on social media said it was "not good enough".

He tweeted: "Called an urgent meeting this morning with @OfficialTfGM & @MCRMetrolink to get answers re disruption & service improvement plan."

TfGM said a replacement bus service is operating between Bury and Queens Road calling at all Metrolink stops.

It added a tram service will be operating from Queens Road to Piccadilly and Altrincham.