Image copyright GMFRS Image caption The crash on the M66 has closed the motorway between Ramsbottom and Bury

A crash involving 16 vehicles, a fire in an emergency vehicle and severe weather conditions have caused major delays on two motorways.

Twenty people were hurt in the crash which closed the M66 near Bury, North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said.

A Highways England car caught fire while helping stranded vehicles on the M62 eastbound, shutting it at Junctions 21 (Milnrow) and 22 (Saddleworth).

North West Motorway Police have asked those in the queues to remain calm.

Image copyright Jordan Schofield Image caption A Highways England car caught fire on the hard shoulder

Snow and ice have meant the A628 Woodhead Pass and A57 Snake Pass between Manchester and Sheffield have been closed.

Drivers have also been facing problems with severe congestion on the eastbound M62 between Junctions 16 (Salford) and 18 (Simister Island).

Highways England tweeted that the agency was "pushing as much resource towards the M62 as possible" but "due to the incline on the M62, the weather, the standing traffic [and] a vehicle fire, it's proving difficult".

Image copyright Greg Walker Image caption One motorist spotted gritters stuck in a traffic jam on the M62

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said following the M66 crash, the motorway had been closed in both directions.

A spokesman said "nobody was trapped" in their vehicles, but "paramedics were helping two people that had remained in their cars".

NWAS said there were "20 walking wounded", of which two were taken to hospital, and a bus was being used to provide shelter and care for those who could not remain in their cars.

Several drivers have also tweeted about the issues being faced on the roads.

Skip Twitter post by @MessyJessyArt Weather gets worse 4hrs stuck m62 no signal what’s happening. Car has so many icicles next to me. Fire engines went off backwards pic.twitter.com/QBXBJT4Zkn — Jessica Smith (@MessyJessyArt) March 1, 2018 Report

Elsewhere, trams on the Rochdale line of Greater Manchester's Metrolink network have been suspended and Manchester Airport has cancelled 30 flights.

Hundreds of schools and colleges are also closed in the region and some councils, including Tameside and Bury, have suspended bin collections and other services.