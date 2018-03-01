Image copyright GMP Image caption Michael Hunter shot a video of a 10-year-old boy having a shower

A sports coach who sent a naked photo of himself to a boy and filmed a 10-year-old in a shower has been jailed.

Ex-football and rugby coach Michael Hunter admitted two counts of sexual activity with a child, inciting a child to sexual activity and voyeurism.

Hunter, 32, of Westbourne Road, Leigh, was jailed at Bolton Crown Court for seven years and four months.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the ex-football and rugby coach used his position to prey on young boys.

GMP said Hunter admitted sexual activity with a teenage boy he met as a football coach in 2009.

He was banned by the FA in the same year from coaching for inappropriate behaviour.

However, police said the full extent of his actions were not known until other victims came forward years later.

'Preyed on boys'

GMP said after his ban was imposed, Hunter tried several times to work again with sports clubs and made excuses when asked to provide appropriate information for background checks.

When he ran out of excuses he moved on to another club, officers said.

Hunter sent messages and a naked photo of himself via social media to a 13-year-old boy, whose father monitored his son's social media accounts and reported it to police.

A video was also found of a 10-year-old boy showering at Hunter's house when police searched his phone and computer.

Though Hunter initially denied anything to do with the video, it clearly showed his face as he had started filming when he set the device up.

PC Louise Dunne from GMP's Child Sexual Exploitation Team said: "Michael Hunter preyed on young boys and used his position of trust to get access to them.

"Hunter knew that the boys were underage and he didn't care, he chose to use them for his own sexual gratification."