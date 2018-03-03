Image copyright PA Image caption The road was closed in both directions between junctions 20 and 24

The M62 motorway, where hundreds of snowbound drivers were trapped for more than a day, has reopened.

Motorists became stranded on Thursday evening in heavy snow as wind speeds reached 90mph on the Rakewood Viaduct near Rochdale.

The Army was deployed to help rescue those trapped both ways between junctions 20 and 24 and volunteers delivered food and blanket supplies.

Highways England tweeted the road had reopened in the early hours.

A spokesman added weather conditions "had improved, but are still not great".

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) urged people only to venture out if absolutely necessary.

The UK has been battered in recent days by a combination of the so-called Beast from the East and Storm Emma, which brought heavy snowfall, ice and hazardous conditions.

The Met Office has two active yellow warnings in place for Saturday, covering large areas of the UK.

Skip Twitter post by @HighwaysNWEST A reminder to those who won't have seen the Tweets issued in the early hours of this morning that the M62 across Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire has fully reopened between J20-J22 (east) and J24-J21 (west). Many thanks for your patience during this closure. — Highways England (@HighwaysNWEST) March 3, 2018 Report

Greater Manchester Police said 3,500 vehicles were stuck on the motorway on Thursday evening.

Many were brought off the road, but about 200 vehicles were stuck there overnight.

Rescuers made lasagne for up to 1,000 drivers stuck for nearly 18 hours on the snowbound M62 near Milnrow.

The pasta dish was made by locals while supermarkets provided the sausage rolls.

Resident Gary Foster, 49, told the BBC a 15-year old-boy "walked up to two miles to bring blankets and hot food and water. He was amazing and has come again to help".