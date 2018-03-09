Manchester

Oldham stabbing murder: Man suffered multiple wounds

  • 9 March 2018
Waterloo Street, Oldham Image copyright Paul Burnell
Image caption The victim was found unconscious on Waterloo Street

A man, thought to be is 20s, has died of multiple stab wounds after being found in a street in Oldham.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the man was discovered unconscious at about 15:20 GMT on Waterloo Street, near to Charters Jewellers.

A GMP spokesman said the man was taken to hospital where he died.

Det Supt Nicky Porter, said: "My heart goes out to the man's family who have sadly had to be informed that their loved one has died."

Extra patrols are operating in the area.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites