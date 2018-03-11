Image copyright Philip Allen Image caption Protesters at Manchester Piccadilly station have blocked all railway lines

Manchester Piccadilly railway station has been closed after about 100 protesters stormed the railway lines.

Campaigners are blocking the tracks and some have tried to climb overhead line equipment, National Rail said.

Crowds of people are holding banners which read "stop Turkey from helping ISIS terrorists".

Network Rail said train services may be "amended, cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes", adding "major disruption" is expected until 16:30 GMT.

Image copyright Philip Allen Image caption The protesters are on the tracks

In a statement, it said: "A trespass incident at Manchester Piccadilly is causing disruption to trains at the stations."

British Transport Police are at the scene after officers were called to the station shortly after 13:00.

A spokesman said: "The station has been closed to trains while officers at the scene work to ensure their (protesters) safe removal and the reopening of the station."

Passengers have been left angry by the disruption caused by the protest.

BBC North presenter Luxmy Gopalakrishnan said a guard announced the Leeds to Manchester Airport train cannot reach its destination due to hundreds of trespassers on tracks at Manchester Piccadilly.

She tweeted: "People queuing for the next available replacement bus at Stalybridge station after Manchester Airport train terminated here due to protesters on rails at Piccadilly."