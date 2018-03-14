Light aircraft crashes in field in Cheshire
- 14 March 2018
A pilot escaped serious injury when his light aircraft crashed in Cheshire.
His plane came down in a field near Vauxhall Way, Winsford at about 12:20 GMT but did not catch fire, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
When fire crews arrived, they found the pilot, who was the only occupant, had exited the aircraft.
He was assessed at the scene by North West Air Ambulance and is believed to have only suffered minor injuries, a spokesman said.