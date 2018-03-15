Care staff who help look after some of society's most vulnerable people in their own homes are to get a pay rise, Manchester City Council has said.

It says an extra £1.5m will go to commissioned organisations who supply care staff on the condition the money goes directly to home care assistants.

It will see their wage rise £1 an hour to £8.75, the council said.

Kevin Lucas from Unison said the union had been campaigning for dignity in social care so it was "fantastic news".

Home care assistants help the most vulnerable or ill people at home with washing, eating and other essential daily tasks.

The council hopes the move will help improve their working conditions and hence keep them in the role.

Councillor Bev Craig, executive member for adult services, health and wellbeing at Manchester City Council, said: "This money is a way of recognising the hard work of those workers who give the sort of daily care that's not only practical, but is a lifeline in providing the dignity that we all need."

Mr Lucas said Manchester City Council was "following through on the commitments they made to staff and to service users".

He said the council was the first in Greater Manchester to sign up to UNISON's ethical care charter - a set of commitments to set minimum standards to protect the dignity and quality of life for those being cared for and the workers who support them.

"We look now to other councils to take action to end poverty pay for care workers," he said.