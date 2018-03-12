Image copyright Google Image caption Mohammed Nabeel Hassan was found on Waterloo Street, Oldham, on Friday

Two men have been charged the murder of a man who was stabbed on a street in Greater Manchester.

Mohammed Nabeel Hassan was found on Waterloo Street in Oldham at about 15:20 GMT on Friday and later died.

Mohammed Jama, 20, and Musa Jama, 22, both of Ashley Street, Oldham, have been charged with murder and the possession of a bladed weapon, Greater Manchester Police said.

They are due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.