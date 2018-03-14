Image copyright Google Image caption The guards will patrol the Merseyway area and the Peel Centre between 1700 to 0100

Security guards are to make evening patrols of a town centre in place of police in a move some have welcomed, but others have called "ludicrous".

Totally Stockport, which runs the town's Business Improvement District (BID), has employed four guards to patrol the area seven evenings a week.

The company said it would help "make things safe and secure", but one trader said there was little need for them.

Greater Manchester Police said patrols had been reduced due to "less funding".

Local traders recently voted to become part of a BID and will be funding the guards, who will patrol the Merseyway area and the Peel Centre between 1700 to 0100.

'Not top priority'

Some businesses who only open during the day have said they are against the spending, which shop owner Pat Walsh said was "a bit ludicrous really".

"There was more of a need for it when all the pubs were open, but now the majority have shut, the money could be used elsewhere," she said.

However, other traders have supported the move.

Textile shop manager Marek Kapica said she did not mind paying "as I wouldn't like my shop being broken into on an evening".

Totally Stockport's Helen White said the initiative would help as "crimes that affect retailers and businesses aren't quite top priority".

"We thought we would make things safe and secure by hiring our own security guards," she added.

Police said they would work with the security guards in future.