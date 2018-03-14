Image copyright Google Image caption Mohammed Nabeel Hassan was found on Waterloo Street, Oldham

A third man has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a man on a street in Greater Manchester.

Mohammed Nabeel Hassan, 22, was found on Waterloo Street, Oldham, at 15:20 GMT on 9 March and later died.

Sadik Djama, 22, of Deerhurst Drive, Longsight, is due to appear before Manchester magistrates on Thursday.

Mohammed Jama, 20, and Musa Jama, 22, both of Ashley Street, Oldham, faced charges of murder and possession of a bladed weapon on Tuesday.

They were remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

Greater Manchester Police said a 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man who were previously arrested in connection with the stabbing had been "eliminated" from inquiries.