Image caption Dr Nasser Kurdy needed hospital treatment after being stabbed

A man who stabbed an orthopaedic surgeon outside a mosque has denied trying to murder his victim and apologised to the doctor in court.

Ian Rooke attacked Dr Nasser Kurdy, 58, from behind, stabbing him in the neck outside the Altrincham Islamic Centre in Hale on 24 September.

The 28-year-old has admitted the attack but denied attempted murder.

He told police he wanted to kill someone and Mr Kurdy was a random victim, Manchester Crown Court heard.

The jury heard Mr Kurdy was simply "in the wrong place at the wrong time", and not attacked because he was a Muslim.

Mr Rooke, of no fixed address, nodded to Mr Kurdy in the public gallery and said: "I would just like to apologise to Mr Kurdy and even to my mother. I'm really sorry."

David Temkin, defending, asked the defendant: "Did you intend to kill him?"

"No," Mr Rooke replied.

'Anti-psychotic medication'

The defendant said he had not taken his anti-psychotic medication, which stabilised his personality disorder, for two days prior to the attack.

Louise Brandon, prosecuting, suggested Mr Rooke was "very much in control" that day, and asked him: "Why stab Mr Kurdy?"

He replied he could not explain.

Jurors heard Mr Rooke attacked as Mr Kurdy walked into the Islamic centre at about 17:30.

Mr Kurdy, who works at Wythenshawe Hospital, retreated inside the centre, grabbed a chair to defend himself and went outside to confront his attacker who had fled.

The father-of-three suffered a 5cm (2ins) wound at the back of his neck.

Mr Rooke was arrested nearby after his brother reported him to the police.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to wounding with intent and having an offensive weapon in public, but denies attempted murder.

The trial continues.