Image copyright Manchester Evening News Image caption Mike Grimshaw was a father and due to get married

A jury has been discharged after failing to reach the verdict in a trial of a man accused of murdering a father outside his own home.

Mike Grimshaw, 34, died in hospital after he was stabbed in the neck near his house in Royton Avenue, Sale, Greater Manchester on 20 July 2017.

Tyrone Patrick, 32, of Haydock Close, Streford, was on trial at Manchester Crown Court for his murder.

Mr Patrick faces a retrial, but the date has yet to be confirmed.

Neighbours said Mr Grimshaw had been due to get married.

It is understood the 34-year-old was wounded after intervening in an altercation outside his house on Royton Avenue.