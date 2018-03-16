Image caption Dr Nasser Kurdy needed hospital treatment after being stabbed

A man who stabbed an orthopaedic surgeon outside a mosque has been cleared of attempted murder.

Ian Rooke, 28, attacked Dr Nasser Kurdy, 58, from behind outside the Altrincham Islamic Centre in Hale on 24 September, stabbing him in the neck.

Rooke admitted wounding Dr Kurdy and apologised to him in court.

Dr Kurdy told Manchester Crown Court he forgave Rooke and embraced the defendant's mother in court.

He said: "From the outset I declared that I forgave my attacker and do not hold in my heart any hatred towards him."

The jury heard Dr Kurdy was attacked because he was "in the wrong place at the wrong time", and not because he is Muslim.

Jurors cleared Rooke of attempted murder after hearing he has a personality disorder and had not taken his antipsychotic medication for two days prior to the assault.

Rooke admitted wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon.

In the witness box, he had apologised to the surgeon and to his mother.

Rooke attacked Dr Kurdy as he walked into the Islamic centre at about 17:30 BST.

Dr Kurdy went inside the building, picked up a chair to defend himself with and went outside to confront Rooke but his attacker had fled.

The father-of-three, who works at Wythenshawe Hospital, suffered a 5cm (2ins) wound at the back of his neck.

Rooke was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 25 May.