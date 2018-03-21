Image caption The body was discovered by police in the Harpurhey area of the city

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found stabbed to death at a flat in Manchester.

The body was found on Monday morning after police were called to Kilnside Drive in Harpurhey amid concerns for the welfare of a man.

A post-mortem examination later found the victim, believed to have been in his 30s, died from stab wounds.

Police said the man's family had been informed and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Det Ch Insp Colin Larkin, of Greater Manchester Police, said the investigation was "continuing to gather pace".

"We are beginning to paint a fuller picture of the circumstances leading up to this tragic incident," he said.