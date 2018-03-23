Image copyright GMP Image caption Eileen Blane suffered three cracked ribs, a damaged vertebrae and severe bruising

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of an 87-year-old woman who was attacked in her own home in Greater Manchester.

Eileen Blane was beaten by an attacker who snatched her wedding ring when he forced his way into her Stretford home on 3 February 2017.

She spent eight weeks in hospital and died the day after she was discharged.

Police said inquiries continued and they were still appealing for information.

A fresh appeal into Mrs Blane's death was made last month on the first anniversary of the attack.

£50,000 reward

The grandmother suffered broken ribs, a fractured vertebrae and further internal injuries and bruises during the assault at about 14:30 GMT.

Her wedding ring was stolen from her finger along with a small amount of cash.

She was discharged from hospital at the end of March but found dead at home on 1 April 2017.

Det Insp John Mulvihill, from Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team, said: "We have made one arrest in connection with this investigation but I want to stress our inquiries do not stop here. "

He added that a £50,000 reward for anyone with information that led to a conviction still stood.