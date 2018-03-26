Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked at Freehold Metrolink stop on Block Lane in Chadderton

A third boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over a "sustained" attack on a man at a tram stop.

A 49-year-old was knocked out after being set upon at the Freehold stop in Chadderton, Oldham, on 8 March, police said.

The 15-year-old is the third held on suspicion of attempted murder. Two other boys were arrested on Saturday.

Another 15-year-old boy is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Greater Manchester Police said officers had been granted a 30-hour extension to hold the boys for further questioning.

CCTV footage released by police showed the man trying to leave the platform after getting off the tram at 21:36 GMT when passengers from the same tram began hitting him.

The attack continued until the driver of a tram travelling in the opposite direction intervened.

Police said the man was still receiving treatment for his injuries in hospital.