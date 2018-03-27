Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Darren McKie admitted the manslaughter of wife Leanne but denied murder

A former police inspector who murdered his wife in their home and dumped her body in a lake has been jailed.

Leanne McKie, 39, a detective constable, was found strangled in Poynton Lake in Cheshire on 29 September.

Darren McKie, 43, denied murder but admitted her manslaughter towards the end of his trial. He was found guilty by jury at Chester Crown Court.

McKie was ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years.

Image caption Leanne and Darren McKie both worked for Greater Manchester Police

On sentencing McKie to life imprisonment, Mr Justice Robin Spencer told he "abused his knowledge of criminal investigations... and the public's trust in a senior police officer" after the "cruel killing".

He said he he disposed of his wife's body in a "callous and despicable way".

During his trial the court heard the couple, who both worked for Greater Manchester Police (GMP), had financial problems and owed more than £100,000.

They had appeared to be a "perfect family" but were really living "well beyond their means", prosecutors said.

McKie, who had 20 years' police service, strangled his wife after she discovered he had made a joint application for a £54,000 loan without her consent.

The trial heard McKie had forged his wife's signature repeatedly, using her warrant number and wage documents for the application.

Mrs McKie's mother Ellen Dodd said from the moment on 29 September she was told her daughter had been found dead "our lives came to a stop".

"Leanne was our light, and the light has gone out," she said.