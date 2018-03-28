Image copyright Various Image caption Twenty-two people were killed in the blast on 22 May 2017

Firefighters felt "ashamed" they could not help victims of the Manchester Arena attack more quickly, the Fire Brigades Union has said.

Crews were "out of the loop" and took two hours to attend the scene of the blast, which killed 22 people last May.

Mark Rowe, north-west secretary, said "the order never came down from the top", leaving firefighters "angry".

The fire service's chief has apologised for the failures, highlighted in a report by Lord Kerslake.

The report, commissioned by mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, found poor communication between the police and the area's fire service meant the "valuable" assistance of its crews was delayed by two hours and six minutes after the bombing, which also left hundreds injured.

It looked into the emergency services' response after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a home-made device at 22:31 BST as 14,000 people streamed out of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.

Mr Rowe said: "Members were very angry that they weren't being deployed to the scene.

"There was frustration. Members have talked about their embarrassment that they weren't deployed and also feeling ashamed that they were prevented from doing anything that night."

Dawn Docx, the interim chief fire officer of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said the service could have helped if it had been on site and its response on the night should have been better.