Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Osman Ali was previously jailed for raping a woman

A "dangerous" and "depraved" sex offender who raped a 12-year-old girl he befriended over Facebook has been jailed.

Osman Ali, 25, arranged to meet the girl and manipulated her into believing they were a couple, police said.

The rapes occurred over a seven-month period during which the pair regularly met, Manchester Crown Court was told.

Ali, of Corbett Street, Rochdale, admitted raping a child under 13 and was sentenced to 19-and-a-half years.

'Aware of age'

Ali befriended the girl over Facebook in September 2016 before arranging to meet her a month later, police said.

He was aware of the girl's age and had pictures of her in her school uniform on his phone, police said.

His victim was found walking through the streets in a distressed state last May, saying her "boyfriend" had broken up with her.

Ali had previously served four years of an eight-year prison sentence after being convicted in August 2012 alongside two other men of raping a 19-year-old woman at an address in Rochdale earlier that year, police said.

Det Con Ben Harris said Ali was a "depraved individual".

"Given his offending history, it is clear that he is a dangerous individual who has no remorse for his actions and this has been recognised by the courts who have given him an increased sentence," he said.

He added that the victim had shown "incredible bravery" through the investigation and prosecution.