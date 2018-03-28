Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Georgie was trapped for more than an hour

A cat had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck between two walls.

Georgie, the five-year-old moggy, was trapped for more than an hour when his loud "miaows" alerted a passerby in Stretford, Greater Manchester.

The RPSCA called Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service who knocked down a section of wall to rescue Georgie.

The cat spent a few days at an animal hospital but has since returned home much to the relief of his owner.

Georgie received treatment for his broken tooth at an RSPCA animal hospital

Georgie, who was bleeding from the mouth after breaking a tooth, was trapped between a garden wall and a garage.

RSPCA inspector Emma Dingley said: "He was well and truly wedged in the gap.

"I have no idea how he would have got himself into that mess.

"He had been there for at least a few hours before we were called so he wasn't very happy."

Georgie was found just after 12:40 GMT on Tuesday 20 March and was allowed home the following Friday.