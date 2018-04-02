Man killed in two-car collision in Rochdale
- 2 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been killed in a crash involving two cars in Greater Manchester.
The 21-year-old died after a BMW and Volkswagen collided on Manchester Road in Castleton, Rochdale, just after 01:30 BST on Sunday.
A 25-year-old man, who was a passenger in the BMW, received minor injuries and is assisting police inquiries.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch.