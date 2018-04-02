Image copyright Google Image caption Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash on Manchester Road in Castleton

A man has been killed in a crash involving two cars in Greater Manchester.

The 21-year-old died after a BMW and Volkswagen collided on Manchester Road in Castleton, Rochdale, just after 01:30 BST on Sunday.

A 25-year-old man, who was a passenger in the BMW, received minor injuries and is assisting police inquiries.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch.